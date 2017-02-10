Great-Day-Live 14 mins ago 12:05 p.m.Lebanese police officers come to Louisville for special trai...
Brad Knoop tells us about the 30 police commanders from Lebanon who were in Louisville recently to receive leadership and management training. Find more about this and other University of Louisville stories at UofLNews.com.
