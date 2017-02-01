Great-Day-Live 13 mins ago 1:58 p.m.U2 returns to Louisville after 30 years

Great-Day-Live 13 mins ago 1:58 p.m.U...

U2 returns to Louisville after 30 years

GDL is joined by the Courier Journal's music nerd Jeffrey Lee Puckett to talk about U2's first concert in Louisville in the last 30 years. Tickets to see U2 at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on June 16, 2017 go on sale on Friday, January 3rd at 10:00 AM starting at $35.

