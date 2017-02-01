Great-Day-Live 13 mins ago 1:58 p.m.U2 returns to Louisville after 30 years
GDL is joined by the Courier Journal's music nerd Jeffrey Lee Puckett to talk about U2's first concert in Louisville in the last 30 years. Tickets to see U2 at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on June 16, 2017 go on sale on Friday, January 3rd at 10:00 AM starting at $35.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|35 min
|just saying
|28
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|56 min
|Right Wing
|2,177
|To drug addicts and alcoholics
|3 hr
|Frameworks
|18
|i love shoplifting
|3 hr
|Shoplifter Shawn
|3
|disturbing observation
|3 hr
|Forward Observer
|2
|Anyone know a Mike Kirchner? (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|sherlock
|2
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|14 hr
|Concerned
|131
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC