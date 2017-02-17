Grandson of Chicago alderman charged ...

Grandson of Chicago alderman charged in Louisville murder

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Kenneth Austin, 28, is charged in the death of John Grover on January 30. Grover, 25, was found shot to death in his home on Wilson Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any good adult movie theaters for a single girl... (Nov '12) 58 min Anonymous 16
avoiding tolls 1 hr Anonymous 2
Steven Wendling goes by suspect 11 hr Help the city 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 13 hr Scotty Steiner 2,352
Male / Male Massage Exchange (May '12) 14 hr Jeff 25
why is it so hard to find a woman out here in l... 18 hr Suggestion 2
girly sissy men with long hair (Nov '10) 18 hr Samson 152
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC