Grandson of Chicago alderman charged in Louisville murder
Kenneth Austin, 28, is charged in the death of John Grover on January 30. Grover, 25, was found shot to death in his home on Wilson Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any good adult movie theaters for a single girl... (Nov '12)
|58 min
|Anonymous
|16
|avoiding tolls
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Steven Wendling goes by suspect
|11 hr
|Help the city
|4
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,352
|Male / Male Massage Exchange (May '12)
|14 hr
|Jeff
|25
|why is it so hard to find a woman out here in l...
|18 hr
|Suggestion
|2
|girly sissy men with long hair (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Samson
|152
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC