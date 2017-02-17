Gov. Bevin: No 'war on Louisville' being waged Read Story Courier-Journal

Gov. Bevin: No 'war on Louisville' be...

Gov. Bevin: No 'war on Louisville' being waged

13 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Gov. Matt Bevin said Thursday afternoon there is no "war on Louisville" being waged by his administration despite warnings from local Democrats that a series of proposals and other steps are targeting the city. "I'm from Louisville for crying out loud, I love this city, it's where I've lived since I moved to Kentucky nearly 20 years ago," Bevin told 84 WHAS radio host Terry Meiners.

