Gov. Bevin: No 'war on Louisville' being waged Read Story Courier-Journal
Gov. Matt Bevin said Thursday afternoon there is no "war on Louisville" being waged by his administration despite warnings from local Democrats that a series of proposals and other steps are targeting the city. "I'm from Louisville for crying out loud, I love this city, it's where I've lived since I moved to Kentucky nearly 20 years ago," Bevin told 84 WHAS radio host Terry Meiners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|18 min
|scotty steiner
|2,344
|Steven Wendling goes by suspect
|45 min
|No more deaths
|3
|Louisville rocked by 52 overdose calls in just ...
|2 hr
|Daniel Carver
|5
|Get a clue
|3 hr
|The unknown
|1
|Fake news or alternative truth
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|9
|wave 3 former derrick jones? (Aug '13)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|60
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|7 hr
|scotty steiner
|74
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC