Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Louisville Presents the Mikado Sing-a-long
The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Louisville presents a Sing-a-long version of the beloved classic comic opera performed by our outstanding soloists, chorus and YOU. Sheet music available at the door - first come, first served.
