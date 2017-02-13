Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Louisvi...

Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Louisville Presents the Mikado Sing-a-long

The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Louisville presents a Sing-a-long version of the beloved classic comic opera performed by our outstanding soloists, chorus and YOU. Sheet music available at the door - first come, first served.

