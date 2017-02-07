Former Jefferson County Sheriff Jim G...

Former Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Greene dies Read Story Doug Proffitt

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. One of the most colorful and controversial characters in Louisville's political history has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 1 hr Phoenix97 2,225
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 1 hr scotty steiner 30
I want to be a Muslim woman 2 hr Mary mother of 5
Heroin? 2 hr JunkieDisaster 1
heroin (Jul '13) 2 hr JunkieDisaster 12
Town with more Storage Buildings than Population 2 hr Notice 7
Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07) 4 hr Really me 2 154
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC