Fire displaces boarding home resident...

Fire displaces boarding home residents in Shawnee neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Nine people living in a boarding home in West Louisville were displaced on Sunday when fire broke out at the house. Fire crews were called to the 4100 block of West Broadway at about 8 a.m. They found a smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steven Wendling goes by suspect 2 hr Help the city 4
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 4 hr Scotty Steiner 2,356
Male / Male Massage Exchange (May '12) 5 hr Jeff 25
why is it so hard to find a woman out here in l... 9 hr Suggestion 2
girly sissy men with long hair (Nov '10) 9 hr Samson 152
Dominic Sitz 10 hr Liladam 4
Mexico 12 hr QuintinPrice 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,002,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC