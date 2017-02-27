Federal indictment returned in shooting of postal carrier
A federal grand jury has returned a three count indictment against a Louisville who shot and wounded U.S. Postal Service carrier. Eric Bennett, 38, was arrested February 27 after he was indicted for attempted murder of a federal employee, forcible assault of a federal employee and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
