Elizabethtown man dies of gunshot wound at Louisville car wash

Louisville Metro police believe Bradley was shot at the St. Catherine St. location and somehow ended up at the car wash. LOUISVILLE, KY The name of a man who died at a car wash in the Russell neighborhood has been released.

