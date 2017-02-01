Drug trafficking suspect busted during pickup at post office
A trip to the post office ended with a trip to jail for the man who picked up a package containing several pounds of marijuana. Mark Eugene Timberlake, 27, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police February 1 at the U.S. Post Office branch in the 2700 block of W. Broadway.
