Drug trafficking suspect busted during pickup at post office

A trip to the post office ended with a trip to jail for the man who picked up a package containing several pounds of marijuana. Mark Eugene Timberlake, 27, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police February 1 at the U.S. Post Office branch in the 2700 block of W. Broadway.

