Dr. John Gilderbloom's video about pollution in Louisville,...
Earlier today I had the pleasure of chatting with Dr. John Gilderbloom. Regular readers will know him as the two-way streets researcher from the University of Louisville, who came to New Albany in August of 2015 and gave a marvelous presentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NA Confidential.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|Phoenix97
|2,399
|Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13)
|6 hr
|Nursebev
|72
|Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|John Maerz
|108
|christian vause (chris vause) works at 6910 pre...
|10 hr
|robbie h
|1
|What is the best club in Louisville to find swi...
|11 hr
|Chuck
|2
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,246
|Walking Bridge
|13 hr
|endocrine system
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC