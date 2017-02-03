Dozens gather at National City Tower in Louisville to Fight for Air
Who needs an elevator when you can climb 38 floors in one of Louisville's tallest buildings, all for a good cause. Saturday morning dozens of people climbed the 38 floors of the National City Tower during the "Fight for Air Climb."
