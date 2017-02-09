Download your free, collectible illustration of Sen. Warren by a former Louisville artist
Former Louisville illustrator Chris Nolen, a self-described "socialist that grew up on punk," was so outraged by the scurrilous treatment by U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Sen. Elizabeth Warren that he memorialized the event on paper.
