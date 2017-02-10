Deng Adel
Deng Adel had a big day with 18 points and five rebounds, in his first game back since serving a one-game suspension for violating curfew. Louisville took its first lead of the game at 5:18 in the second, and went on a 13-0 run down the stretch to extend the lead, the Hurricanes wouldn't recover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|46 min
|Phoenix97
|2,266
|heroin (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Seriously
|15
|Rosie O'Donnel is from Louisville
|1 hr
|Reality Dissolving
|3
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|1 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|45
|How did Jason D. Hager get 7 felonies dropped t...
|6 hr
|Manofpower
|4
|EMW Women's Clinic
|10 hr
|Servalbear
|2
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|15 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,243
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC