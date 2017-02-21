Dems tap former Kentucky governor to ...

Dems tap former Kentucky governor to counter Trump speech

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this Dec. 1, 2015 file photo, then-Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear speaks in Louisville, Ky. Democrats have tapped Beshear to deliver the party's response to President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, highlighting the Kentucky Democrat's efforts to expand health care coverage under the law Republicans are determined to repeal and replace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 6 min Phoenix97 2,399
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) 1 hr Nursebev 72
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 2 hr John Maerz 108
christian vause (chris vause) works at 6910 pre... 5 hr robbie h 1
What is the best club in Louisville to find swi... 6 hr Chuck 2
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 7 hr Concerned_American 9,246
Walking Bridge 8 hr endocrine system 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,913 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC