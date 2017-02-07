Daughters of man shot, killed by officers 6 months ago remember father Read Story WHAS11.com Staff
Danielle Cleveland and Dominique Wicker marked their father's death six months after he was shot and killed by two LMPD officers. Wicker was shot last summer while officers say he was holding a tree saw during a domestic dispute in south Louisville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|Concerned_American
|9,239
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|2 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,229
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|5 hr
|scotty steiner
|30
|I want to be a Muslim woman
|6 hr
|Mary mother of
|5
|Heroin?
|6 hr
|JunkieDisaster
|1
|heroin (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|JunkieDisaster
|12
|Town with more Storage Buildings than Population
|6 hr
|Notice
|7
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC