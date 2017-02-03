Dalai Lama's Louisville visit postponed

The Dalai Lama was asked to scale back his travel schedule for the next few months in order to rest and revitalize. "We express our deepest apologies for this inconvenience," Penpa Tsering, His Holiness' representative for North America, said.

