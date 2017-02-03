Dalai Lama's Louisville visit postponed
The Dalai Lama was asked to scale back his travel schedule for the next few months in order to rest and revitalize. "We express our deepest apologies for this inconvenience," Penpa Tsering, His Holiness' representative for North America, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stay away from Dr. Frank Parker at uofl hospital (Oct '12)
|4 min
|Doc
|21
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|Scotty Steiner
|2,191
|Islam Islam go to hell
|6 hr
|Politically Incor...
|16
|Classic muscle(berry Blvd) Chris nezer mike nezer (Jul '16)
|8 hr
|zoop46
|12
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|9 hr
|scotty steiner
|1
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|10 hr
|scotty steiner
|39
|Pretzel Statue
|20 hr
|jbc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC