Cure Violence training session held in Louisville
In 2016, the city of Louisville gave the okay to bring in the NGO "Cure Violence" project, which has successfully implemented anti-violence strategies in cities around the world. NGO's Cure Violence uses the same health strategies used to fight infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cholera, and AIDS, the Cure Violence Health Approach reduces neighborhood violence by implementing violence Interrupters.
