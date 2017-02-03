Crime 8 mins ago 6:13 p.m.3 arrested in connection with man's assault, car theft
Ashleigh Judah, Cody Cooper and Darnell Jordan are facing robbery charges in connection with a man's assault and theft of his vehicle in Louisville. According to police records, Ashleigh Judah asked a man for a ride and had him take her to a location where Darnell Jordan and Cody Cooper were reportedly waiting.
