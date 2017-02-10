Crime 8 mins ago 11:10 a.m.Man faces murder charge after Feb. shooting
LOUISVILLE A 20-year-old was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department in connection to a deadly shooting from Feb. 2. LMPD said the victim, 20-year-old Quarte Atkinson, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds inside a home at 10th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
