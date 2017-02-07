Crime 7 mins ago 7:49 p.m.Police: Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 5-year-old injured
LOUISVILLE, Ky. Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a man's death in connection with a shooting in the California neighborhood on Feb. 3. According to police, Smith and another man participated in the shooting together which later led to that man's death and a 5-year-old being struck by a bullet near 22nd Street and Grand Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We are crazy
|1 min
|voice of reason
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|9 min
|scotty steiner
|14
|Town with more Storage Buildings than Population
|28 min
|Bert and Ernie
|2
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,221
|I want to be a Muslim woman
|12 hr
|Mary mother
|4
|george soros paid protesters
|14 hr
|Buzz Brain
|2
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|20 hr
|Concerned
|133
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC