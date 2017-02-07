Crime 7 mins ago 7:49 p.m.Police: Man...

Crime 7 mins ago 7:49 p.m.Police: Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 5-year-old injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a man's death in connection with a shooting in the California neighborhood on Feb. 3. According to police, Smith and another man participated in the shooting together which later led to that man's death and a 5-year-old being struck by a bullet near 22nd Street and Grand Avenue.

