Crime 5 mins ago 3:46 p.m.2 found dead at Germantown apartment ID'd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. Two people who were found dead in a murder-suicide at a Germantown apartment on Tuesday, Feb. 7, were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.

