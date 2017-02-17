Crime 19 mins ago 10:17 p.m.LMPD: Woman accused of setting roommate's bed on fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. A woman is facing charges after being accused of setting fire to her roommate's bed Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico
|1 hr
|QuintinPrice
|3
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|4 hr
|scotty steiner
|78
|why is it so hard to find a woman out here in l...
|4 hr
|beezlebub
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|4 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,348
|girly sissy men with long hair (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Indeed
|150
|Dominic Sitz
|10 hr
|Dre
|3
|Any good adult movie theaters for a single girl... (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|Curiosity
|15
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC