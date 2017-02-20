Crime 17 mins ago 7:04 a.m.Murder suspects to appear in court
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a West Louisville woman who police say threw an object at a car killing her cousin. Amber Jewell is charged with murder after police say she threw that object at the car hitting 28-year-old Kara Jewell in the head.
