Crime 17 mins ago 7:04 a.m.Murder suspects to appear in court

Murder suspects to appear in court

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a West Louisville woman who police say threw an object at a car killing her cousin. Amber Jewell is charged with murder after police say she threw that object at the car hitting 28-year-old Kara Jewell in the head.

