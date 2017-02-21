Coroner asks for assistance locating ...

Coroner asks for assistance locating family of Louisville man

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that calls for neighborhood schools and would force major changes as to how JCPS assigns its students. The bill now moves on to the Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the best club in Louisville to find swi... 5 min Boobers 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr Earl 2,401
Where are the jobs for felons (Mar '13) 10 hr Nursebev 72
Poll Growing up at St .Thomas St .Vincent Orphanage ? (Sep '10) 11 hr John Maerz 108
christian vause (chris vause) works at 6910 pre... 14 hr robbie h 1
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 16 hr Concerned_American 9,246
Walking Bridge 17 hr endocrine system 2
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,486 • Total comments across all topics: 279,134,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC