College accreditation goes rogue: Another unaccountable system

12 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Should federal agents be allowed to bully governors and interfere in state law and governance of colleges and universities? Absolutely not, but that's exactly what is happening across the country. In the latest chapter of this "man bites dog" story, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools - one of the six obscure but immensely powerful regional accrediting bodies authorized to serve as gatekeepers of federal financial aid - has gone on a rampage, meddling with state policymaking and the democratic process in both Kentucky and Alabama.

