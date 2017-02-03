Classic car, stolen hundreds of miles away, found months later
It was a high school dream turned into a family's pride and joy. That is, until thieves stole the classic car hundreds of miles away from home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|6 min
|scotty steiner
|1
|Islam Islam go to hell
|58 min
|scotty steiner
|15
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|1 hr
|scotty steiner
|39
|Pretzel Statue
|10 hr
|jbc
|1
|heres liberal logic
|11 hr
|Politically Incor...
|3
|i love shoplifting
|17 hr
|Shoplifter Shawn
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|17 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,189
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC