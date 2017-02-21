Car crashes into Louisville daycare
The car drove through Little Achievers Academy, located at 502 Winkler Avenue, at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. The car drove through Little Achievers Academy, located at 502 Winkler Avenue, at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.
