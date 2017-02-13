Bone marrow drive hosted for Louisville woman fighting rare cancer
Family and friends of a Louisville woman fighting a rare cancer are hosting a bone marrow drive, hoping to find a life-saving donor. The 'Be The Match' Bone Marrow Drive will be held at Stites and Harbison on February 15th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and February 16th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Drive will also be held at St. Agnes Church on February 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drive organizers hope to find someone with a genetic composition similar to Rebecca Weis who is fighting a rare form of blood cancer called Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm .
