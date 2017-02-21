Bill aiding Louisville Arena Authority clears House budget panel
The House budget committee approved a bill Tuesday night that would give the Louisville Arena Authority more time to collect tax revenue to aid debt payments for the KFC Yum! Center part of a plan to improve the board's financial outlook. House Bill 330 cleared the panel easily, with two members voting in opposition.
