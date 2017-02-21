Bill aiding Louisville Arena Authorit...

Bill aiding Louisville Arena Authority clears House budget panel

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The House budget committee approved a bill Tuesday night that would give the Louisville Arena Authority more time to collect tax revenue to aid debt payments for the KFC Yum! Center part of a plan to improve the board's financial outlook. House Bill 330 cleared the panel easily, with two members voting in opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 30 min You Mad Bro 2,363
Grade lane hit and run (Travis Christy)This is ... (Nov '12) 3 hr Boondock 163
A craigslist type ad 4 hr Filth N Fury 1
heartwood tavern (Feb '12) 9 hr Garry 3
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 10 hr scotty steiner 83
i am looking for a pitt bull stud 10 hr they ll harasse you 2
Child Protective Services FINALLY exposed. THAN... (Nov '07) 17 hr JLD 155
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,055,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC