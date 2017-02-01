Bicyclist hit by vehicle in PRP
LOUISVILLE, KY A bicyclist suffered life threatening injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Pleasure Ridge Park. MORE FROM WAVE3.COM + Drug trafficking suspect busted during pickup at post office + Unconscious man rescued from burning home + Deadly shooting in Russell neighborhood Police said the driver who hit the 60-year-old man stopped and called 911.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heres liberal logic
|1 hr
|Actual Liberal
|2
|i love shoplifting
|1 hr
|Shoplifter Shawn
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,189
|Islam Islam go to hell
|1 hr
|scotty steiner
|10
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|2 hr
|Judy
|35
|To drug addicts and alcoholics
|21 hr
|Frameworks
|18
|disturbing observation
|21 hr
|Forward Observer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC