Bevins pay property taxes, penalties on Louisville home

43 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna, have paid their property taxes and nearly $2,000 in penalties for paying the bill late. WDRB-TV reports Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Chief Financial Officer Terri Geraghty said the payment totaling $11,080.03 was mailed in and was processed on Tuesday.

