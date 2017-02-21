Bevins pay property taxes, penalties on Louisville home
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and his wife, Glenna, have paid their property taxes and nearly $2,000 in penalties for paying the bill late. WDRB-TV reports Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Chief Financial Officer Terri Geraghty said the payment totaling $11,080.03 was mailed in and was processed on Tuesday.
