Bevin late on property taxes for Louisville home, records show
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin owes more than $11,000 in taxes after failing to pay property taxes on his Louisville home on time, online records show. Bevin's home on Barberry Lane is assessed at $699,920 for tax purposes, according to a record on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's website.
