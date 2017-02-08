Bevin late on property taxes for Loui...

Bevin late on property taxes for Louisville home, records show

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin owes more than $11,000 in taxes after failing to pay property taxes on his Louisville home on time, online records show. Bevin's home on Barberry Lane is assessed at $699,920 for tax purposes, according to a record on the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's website.

