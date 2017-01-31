Attorney launches website highlighting LMPD use of force incidents Read Story Tabnie Dozier
Wicker is the man shot and killed by metro police last summer, police say he was holding a tree saw during a domestic disturbance in South Louisville. The family attorney says he combed over more than 17 thousand pages of the police department's use of force incidents and he says these numbers are too high.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm a liberal, because....
|1 hr
|This guy
|15
|Family of man pulled from pond after police foo...
|2 hr
|holly
|121
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|2 hr
|scotty steiner
|17
|Can we get a louisville snitch list? (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|AnonPissed
|6
|women from bullitt and Jefferson are no good
|2 hr
|SickofWomen
|6
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|9 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,158
|Katie Frederick
|9 hr
|Lou24u
|4
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC