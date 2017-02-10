Appalatin gearing up for Cornbread & Tortillas festival
Cornbread & Tortillas will take place at the Americana Community Center in South Louisville on August 12, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The purpose of the festival is to bring people from different cultures together and celebrate diversity. Appalatin is comprised of six people, some from Eastern Kentucky and others from Latin America.
