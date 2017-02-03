Accreditation agency raises new concerns about UofL Read Story AP
An accreditation agency's letter has raised new questions about the University of Louisville and its separate fundraising arm. The Courier-Journal reports the questions relate to policies for compensation for school administrators and whether the relationship between the university and the UofL Foundation is clearly spell out.
