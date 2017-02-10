A neighbor describes the moments befo...

A neighbor describes the moments before an officer was shot and a man killed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A suspected burglar was shot dead by police, and an officer was left with a gunshot wound to the hand on Saturday night. Neighbors in South Louisville say they are not surprised.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 18 min scotty steiner 47
Swingers Clubs in the Area 42 min Screwy Louie 13
Asian massage 1 hr Qwerty 3
heroin (Jul '13) 1 hr Anonymous 16
News Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell's Loui... 1 hr Anonymous 5
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) 1 hr scotty steiner 2,270
Rosie O'Donnel is from Louisville 14 hr Reality Dissolving 3
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC