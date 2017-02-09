2nd arrest made in violent Portland neighborhood assault
After waiving his Miranda Rights, Louisville Metro police said Baker admitted that he and others were involved in an altercation that resulted in a woman being critically injured. The incident happened around 11:10 p.m. February 7 in the 100 block of N. 38th Street.
