2 charged in iPhone thefts, 1 admits to stealing more phones
Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of dozens of smartphones worth tens of thousands of dollars from the place where they worked. The thefts happened February 2 from a secure area of Ingram Micro, located at Brightpoint, 6001 Global Distribution Way, off Fegenbush Lane.
