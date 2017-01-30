Woman hit, killed by driver outside n...

Woman hit, killed by driver outside nightclub on 3rd Street Rd. identified

The woman who killed when a driver plowed into a crowd of people outside a nightclub in Southwest Louisville early Sunday morning has been identified. Burton was one of nine people who were hit while standing outside La Movida on 3rd Street Road at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Louisville, KY

