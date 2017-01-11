Woman arrested in December Park Hill ...

Woman arrested in December Park Hill neighborhood shooting

Toni L. Stallings, 23, of Louisville, was arrested January 10. She is being held on assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief charges. The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. December 14 in the 1300 block of Dumesnil St. in the Park Hill neighborhood.

