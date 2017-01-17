Woman arrested for passing out with c...

Woman arrested for passing out with child in car

A Louisville woman is accused of being found passed out inside a car with an infant in the back seat. It took officers five minutes to wake the driver, who then pulled out a bag of drugs and told the officer it was spice, according to her arrest slip.

