Witness calls shots fired "misunderst...

Witness calls shots fired "misunderstanding"

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY Savanna Stanley's Saturday afternoon was turned upside down after an unfortunate turn of events involving a gun. 19-year-old Lazaro Robles, the father of Stanley's 1-year-old-son, is behind bars after shooting a gun he recently purchased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pancreatic cancer 33 min Hank 4
Ford's pre-employment test (Aug '11) 54 min TomBar 415
Solar Power Outlawed in Louisville! 5 hr Coal is King 6
Dr Nair 7 hr Burned 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch 9 hr scotty steiner 2,045
russia and the hack scandle Sat Vladimir 2
Trump. The first Russian elected president of U... Sat Vladimir 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,320 • Total comments across all topics: 277,937,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC