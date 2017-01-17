With a twist: Louisville's famous bartender Thomas Bullock
Greg Boehm owns the world's largest collection of cocktail books - 3,800 and counting. The books are part of the research library for Boehm's company, Cocktail Kingdom, which manufactures professional barware and reprints vintage bar literature.
