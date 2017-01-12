Where To Go And What To Do In Louisvi...

Where To Go And What To Do In Louisville This Weekend

Haymarket turns five years old this Friday, and they're celebrating with a party! The first ever band to play there - Squeeze-bot - will return, and they'll feature whiskey prices from when they first opened. Come celebrate and don't miss the special vintage midnight toast! When: January 13, 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Where: Haymarket Whiskey Bar, 331 E. Market St. Website: 5th Anniversary Squeeze Cost: Free to attend The Louisville Wedding Network wants to make your wedding planning experience as simple and enjoyable as possible, and so they offer shows free of charge to brides and guests.

