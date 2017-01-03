We have to trust ourselves

We have to trust ourselves

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: LEO Weekly

A lunatic will be president of the United States in a few weeks. Soon, a privileged, insulated, pussy-grabbing, monosyllabic, megalomaniacal reality-television star, who instigates fights on Twitter and cannot form complete sentences, will be the leader of what was arguably the most powerful nation on Earth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LEO Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 13 min lake bay boy 2,020
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School security guards ... 4 hr Right Wing 3
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 4 hr Forward Observer 46
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 5 hr yep 33
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 8 hr DestinFloria 466
Blacks kidnap white kid in Chicago and torture him 16 hr Indian 11
why should HOMELESSNESS BE A CRIME? 16 hr Confederate officer 1
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,533 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,865

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC