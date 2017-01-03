VIDEO | Louisville firefighters respond to Jeep fire on Bardstown Road
Indiana State Police closed I-64 Westbound in Crawford County on Wednesday night after an officer shot and killed a man. Indiana State Police closed I-64 Westbound in Crawford County on Wednesday night after an officer shot and killed a man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daddy Is Looking To Be Fed On The Couch!
|18 min
|Daddy
|5
|On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo
|1 hr
|Politically Incor...
|34
|why should HOMELESSNESS BE A CRIME?
|1 hr
|TJM
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|5 hr
|lake bay boy
|2,020
|LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - School security guards ...
|9 hr
|Right Wing
|3
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|10 hr
|Forward Observer
|46
|So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|DestinFloria
|466
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC