UPIKE English majors to present in Louisville

Three UPIKE English majors have been accepted to present their work at the 2017 International Sigma Tau Delta Convention hosted by the University of Louisville on March 29-April 1. Students presenting are Michael C. Mullins of Jenkins, Charles D. Fraley of Elkhorn City, and Jillian D. Bailey of Pikeville. "It was very humbling to be accepted," said Fraley.

