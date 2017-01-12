UofL students participate in MLK Day of Service
University of Louisville students, faculty and staff joined those efforts on Monday. Volunteers worked at nine different service sites including the Volunteers of America Louisville Family Housing Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southern Assn of Colleges and Schools picked fi...
|22 min
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|1 hr
|New Deal Dixiecrat
|2,048
|Justice for 2 year old murdered
|1 hr
|Justice
|2
|Crazy Pregnant White Girl
|2 hr
|Fportland
|1
|"Holiday" Yesterday
|4 hr
|Amos N Andy
|1
|wow gays and politicians will manipulate anything
|17 hr
|Politically Incor...
|1
|Trump. The first Russian elected president of U...
|18 hr
|That Guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC