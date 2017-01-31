UofL Police: Student stabbed during attempted robbery on campus
The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said. LOUISVILLE, KY A student who was walking his dog was stabbed by a man who attempted to rob him, according to University of Louisville police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump will get rid of all Illegals
|1 hr
|Historian
|16
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|4 hr
|scotty steiner
|2,158
|Katie Frederick
|4 hr
|Lou24u
|4
|Mother says Â“ Only Lower-Class People ExposeÂ… (May '07)
|8 hr
|Update anyone
|112
|Swingers Clubs in the Area
|8 hr
|Louky247bbb
|12
|Large crowd in downtown Louisville throws suppo...
|11 hr
|Joeblow1234
|1
|heres liberal logic
|11 hr
|Politically Incor...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC