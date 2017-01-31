UofL Police: Student stabbed during a...

UofL Police: Student stabbed during attempted robbery on campus

10 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The student was walking in the 2400 block of Brook Street, near the Brook Street Extension, when he was approached by a male suspect around 8 p.m. Tuesday, UofL spokesman John Drees said. LOUISVILLE, KY A student who was walking his dog was stabbed by a man who attempted to rob him, according to University of Louisville police.

